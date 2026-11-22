ABNA24 - Thousands of people took to the streets in the German city of Hamburg in a large demonstration, demanding the resignation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Participants in the demonstration carried placards bearing slogans opposing the German chancellor.

The protesters, who oppose the government's militaristic policies and cuts to social spending, also chanted slogans against the reintroduction of compulsory military service in Germany.

The report added that Germany's fifth nationwide student strike against military service was also held on Friday (November 20) in more than 70 cities across the country, including Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Leipzig, Hanover and Stuttgart.

Participants in the strikes called for the abolition of compulsory military service and the redirection of military spending toward educational needs, school repairs and social welfare programs.



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