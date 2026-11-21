ABNA24 - The US military's expenditure on its illegal war against Iran has climbed to $48.3 billion, according to the latest Pentagon figures, while the full extent of damage inflicted on American military installations across West Asia remains undisclosed, raising further questions about the true financial toll.

Arthur Miller, a senior Pentagon budget official and nominee for Navy comptroller, disclosed the figure on Thursday during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He said the estimate, calculated as of November 13, covered military operations, the replacement of equipment and munitions, but excluded damage to US military bases.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal pressed Miller to provide an estimate of the damage inflicted on American installations by Iranian retaliatory operations.

The official acknowledged that he did not have such figures, prompting committee chairman Roger Wicker to instruct him to provide an assessment as soon as possible.

The absence of a comprehensive damage assessment has become a growing source of concern in Congress, particularly as evidence of the scale of Iran's strikes on American military infrastructure continues to emerge.

An Associated Press analysis found that Iranian attacks targeted aircraft hangars, systems designed to detect incoming strikes, warehouses, troop accommodation and other military facilities, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage.

At a separate Senate hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao over the financial consequences of the aggression.

Citing independent estimates and media reports, Warren said the US naval blockade of Iranian shipping is costing America approximately $32.5 million per day, while an Iranian attack on the US Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain has inflicted at least $400 million in damage.

Cao confirmed the daily cost of the blockade but said he could not provide a comprehensive assessment of the damage in Bahrain, describing the location as a non-permissive area for American access.

The growing discrepancy between the Pentagon's announced expenditure and the damage reported at American military facilities has intensified scrutiny of the administration's accounting of the war.

The $48.3 billion figure, which excludes substantial categories of damage and other indirect economic consequences, therefore does not represent the full financial burden of the aggression.

Pentagon fails ninth consecutive audit amid questions over war spending

The questions surrounding the true cost of the war have gained further significance following the Pentagon's failure to pass its ninth consecutive annual financial audit.

The Department of War Office of Inspector General issued a disclaimer of opinion for fiscal year 2026, saying the department's management has failed to provide auditors with sufficient evidence to establish the reliability of its financial statements.

The audit covered the consolidated financial statements of nearly 30 Department of War components, examining more than $4.8 trillion in assets and involving approximately 1,500 auditors from the department's inspector general's office and independent accounting firms.

More than $2 trillion in Pentagon assets lacked clean audits, while the department remained the only major federal department never to have received a clean department-wide audit.

The failure has renewed concerns over the Pentagon's ability to account for the enormous sums of public money at its disposal, particularly as Washington continues to pour billions of dollars into the war against Iran.

"Taxpayer money is flowing to the Pentagon at record levels, yet the Pentagon can't actually tell you where all that money is going," the online magazine Responsible Statecraft observed.

The persistent failure to provide a reliable account of military finances raises serious questions about the completeness of the figures being disclosed for the war, including whether the Pentagon's official estimates adequately reflect the scale of American losses and the cost of repairing damaged military infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, the absence of a comprehensive assessment of damage to US bases and the exclusion of those costs from the $48.3 billion estimate have fueled concerns that the actual price of the war could be considerably higher than the figures acknowledged by the Pentagon.

The audit failure comes as President Donald Trump seeks congressional approval for a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget for fiscal year 2027, representing a substantial increase from the department's already unprecedented $1.01 trillion budget for fiscal year 2026.

More than half of US military spending now goes to private contractors, further intensifying concerns over the management of public funds and the possibility of widespread waste, fraud and corruption within the military-industrial complex.

The financial consequences of the war have extended well beyond military expenditure, placing additional pressure on American households and the global economy.

According to Brown University's Iran War Energy Cost Tracker, rising gasoline and diesel prices resulting from the US-Israeli war have cost American consumers approximately $162 billion since the aggression began.

Ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline, Representatives Ro Khanna and Yassamin Ansari called on Congress to use its constitutional authority over federal spending to prevent further funding for the war.

They said the war is significantly driving up prices for Americans already struggling with living costs and was inflicting damage on the global economy.

The lawmakers vowed to oppose any funding package that did not explicitly prohibit the use of public money for offensive operations against Iran.

"Not another cent of taxpayer money should go toward Trump's reckless war of choice," Ansari said.

Not another cent of taxpayer money should go toward Trump's reckless war of choice. Congress has the power to stop funding this war—we must act now. https://t.co/FnemEqueBg

— Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 18, 2026

Senate Republicans block effort to halt war

Despite mounting financial costs and growing opposition to the war, Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected legislation seeking to force Trump to end the war against Iran or obtain congressional approval to continue military operations.

The war powers resolution was defeated in a 51-48 vote, largely along party lines, despite having previously passed the House of Representatives.

Only three Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined Democrats in supporting the measure. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it.

The vote marked the first congressional test of the war since Democrats secured major victories in the November 3 midterm elections, in which opposition to the war and growing concerns over the cost of living figured prominently.

Democrats, who are set to take control of Congress on January 3, have pledged to make ending the war a central priority for the remainder of Trump's presidency.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said the midterm results reflected widespread public dissatisfaction with the war and its economic consequences, including higher prices for food, fuel and other essential goods.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted November 13-16 found that only 31 percent of Americans approved of the war against Iran.



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