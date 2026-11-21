ABNA24 - Yemen has condemned Friday’s attack by the Saudi-led coalition on the strategic Red Sea port of Hudaydah as “cowardly,” vowing to retaliate against Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works decried the attack as “a cowardly, criminal escalation”.

The Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes against targets in Yemen on Friday, striking operational facilities at the strategic Red Sea port of Hudaydah. The coalition also announced further attacks against targets in Sana’a, Sa’ada and Taizz.

It noted that the attack has once again revealed “the ugly face of this enemy and its insistence on committing war crimes” against the Yemeni people and their vital assets.

The ministry held the Saudi regime fully responsible for the disastrous humanitarian and economic consequences of these crimes.

The ministry also slammed the silence of the international community on these crimes, which, it said, emboldens the Saudi side to persist in killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure protected under international law.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Foreign Minister described the attack as “an act of folly”, asserting that it will come at a high cost to the Saudi aggressor.

The statement stressed that Yemen has the legitimate right to defend itself and to respond in kind, in accordance with relevant international laws.

It further reiterated the importance of the strategy of "escalation for escalation" in order to preserve the deterrence equation.

The ministry vowed that Yemen will continue its retaliatory operations until the Saudi blockade ends.

Referring to the 12-year long Saudi blockade, the Yemeni government spokesman Omar al-Bukhaiti said the targeting of the main port bringing food and other ​supplies into Yemen is “a deliberate attempt to deepen” the suffering of the Yemeni people and tighten the siege.

He stressed that the attack makes Jeddah Port and other Red Sea ports of Saudi Arabia “legitimate” targets for the Yemeni armed forces.

The attack took place despite a warning issued by the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces in which he said his country would strike Saudi ‌Arabia's Red Sea ports in case of any possible Saudi attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port.



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