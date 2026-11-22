AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Bahraini scholars and religious and cultural activists, led by Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, head of the delegation of the National Islamic Concord (Al-Wefaq) Society of Bahrain, met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. In this meeting, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Abbas Shubar, a member of the Islamic Scholars Council of Bahrain, and Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Khojasteh, a member of the central board of this council, were also present.