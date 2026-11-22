ABNA24 - The IRGC said its Aerospace Force attacked two U.S. Patriot air defense radars at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain in a combined missile and drone operation, in response to repeated violations of Iranian airspace.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted U.S. military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain with missiles and drones in a combined offensive operation, in response to continued violations of Iranian airspace.

In a statement, the IRGC said the operation, carried out under the code name "Ya Umm al-Banin," targeted two radars belonging to U.S. Patriot air defense systems deployed at the two bases.

The IRGC said that since early today, costly U.S. escort and air cover operations in the region have not only failed to achieve their objectives but have also caused heavy losses to the equipment and vessels they were protecting at sea and in the air.

It said that in the course of these movements, two U.S. MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance-combat drones violated Iranian airspace, prompting the IRGC Aerospace Force to strike military positions at the two bases.

The IRGC warned that Iran's airspace is a red line for the country's armed forces and that violations by any country or aggressor force will not go unanswered by the Iranian forces, who will deliver a hard and decisive response.



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