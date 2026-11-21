ABNA24 - Protesters have rallied across 25 European countries amid a wave of public discontent over issues ranging from high living costs to military spending, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring concerns.

Inspired by demonstrations that have shaken France in recent months, thousands took to the streets in countries including the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Croatia on Friday.

Tens of thousands of workers and students protested in more than 100 Italian cities to demand higher wages ⁠⁠and greater investment in public services.

The rallies coincided with a general strike by Italy’s largest trade union, CGIL, that involved workers in ‌‌both the private and public sectors, including schools and healthcare.

“Across Europe and among ordinary people, the demand for change is growing,” CGIL leader Maurizio Landini said at a rally in Rome.

Demonstrators in Rome threw objects at the Ministry of Education, while in Bologna some protesters clashed with police, news agency ANSA reported. In Milan, demonstrators set fire to a cardboard tanker as well as cardboard figures depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump.

The Italian rallies ⁠⁠followed a nationwide mobilization on October 17 that descended into rioting and looting and prompted the right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to approve sweeping security measures and deploy the army alongside police in subsequent demonstrations.



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