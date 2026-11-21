AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Ali Mousavi has condemned the death sentences, life imprisonment and lengthy prison terms imposed on Bahraini religious scholars and intellectuals, describing them as retaliatory measures against clerics and religious educational institutions. He said the people of Bahrain are demanding an end to discrimination against the Shia community, freedom to organise religious ceremonies and the immediate withdrawal of US and Saudi forces from the country.

Referring to increasing pressure on the Shia community in Bahrain, Syed Ali Mousavi said that Shia citizens are facing extremely difficult circumstances. He stated that their fundamental rights, particularly the freedom to participate in religious ceremonies, observe religious traditions and engage in social activities, are being disregarded.

Criticising the Bahraini government's response to the religious and social demands of its citizens, he said that the authorities had adopted misguided policies. According to him, this approach not only obstructs efforts to resolve existing problems but also further aggravates the country's political and social crisis. It has also affected the freedom to observe religious traditions and rituals that have long been an integral part of Bahraini society.

Arrests of Clerics and Demolition of Mosques Among Major Sources of Public Grievances

The Hawza Ilmiyya Bahrain teacher referred to restrictions on religious activities in the country, stating that the arrest and imprisonment of religious scholars and intellectuals, demolition of mosques and Imambargahs, restrictions on Friday and congregational prayers, and obstacles to holding religious ceremonies on special occasions are among the actions carried out by Bahrain's security apparatus.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mousavi added that these measures have increased public anger and anxiety. He said that the people of Bahrain want to practise their religious beliefs and traditions freely and enjoy their religious and social rights. However, he regretted that extensive restrictions had been imposed on these rights.

Emphasising the need to prevent violations of religious freedom, he said that resolving the crisis requires an end to all forms of interference in religious practices, compliance with international human rights and civil rights agreements, and the elimination of discrimination among Bahraini citizens.

Condemnation of Death Sentences and Prison Terms Against Bahraini Clerics and Religious Intellectuals

The Hawza Ilmiyya Bahrain teacher strongly condemned the severe sentences imposed on several religious scholars and intellectuals in the country. He said that numerous Bahraini clerics and religious figures are currently facing death sentences, life imprisonment and lengthy prison terms, adding that such punishments deserve the strongest condemnation.

Describing these sentences as unjust and retaliatory actions against religious scholars and educational institutions, he said that opposition by Bahraini clerics and citizens to the policies of the Al Khalifa government, criticism of government conduct and demands for the withdrawal of US forces from the country appear to be among the reasons behind the harsh sentences imposed on some religious figures.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mousavi stated that religious scholars and clerics have consistently stood alongside the people and supported their demands. He warned that judicial and security measures against religious figures, including the imposition of severe punishments, cannot suppress legitimate public demands and may instead intensify existing grievances and tensions.

Withdrawal of US and Saudi Forces and Release of Imprisoned Clerics Among Bahrainis' Two Major Demands

Referring to public demands concerning the presence of foreign military forces in Bahrain, Mousavi said that the people of Bahrain are calling for the immediate withdrawal of US and Saudi forces from their country's territory and are raising this demand alongside other fundamental issues.

Elaborating on the people's demands, the Hawza Ilmiyya Bahrain teacher said that the release of imprisoned clerics, an end to discrimination against the Shia community, respect for citizens' religious rights and the provision of an environment in which religious ceremonies and traditions can be observed freely are among the principal demands of the Bahraini population.

Concluding his remarks, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Ali Mousavi stressed that respecting the rights of all citizens, guaranteeing religious freedom, ending security measures against religious scholars and intellectuals, and eliminating religious discrimination are fundamental necessities.

He said that addressing these demands could help reduce tensions, strengthen national unity and pave the way for greater stability in Bahrain.