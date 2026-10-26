Imprisoned Bahraini Scholars Follow the Ideological Path of Martyr Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Rashid Al-Rashid has said that scholars imprisoned in Bahrain for their belief in Wilayat al-Faqih continue to follow the ideological path of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whom he described as a prominent figure who transformed the concept of resistance into a practical civilizational project.

Speaking to an ABNA correspondent, Sheikh Al-Rashid highlighted the distinctive position of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying that he was not merely a representative of an intellectual tradition of resistance but also a leader whose achievements included translating its principles into a clear and practical vision for society.

According to Sheikh Al-Rashid, Nasrallah embodied the true meaning of *Wilayat* and demonstrated its practical application. He said Nasrallah not only adhered to the doctrine of *Wilayat al-Faqih* but also expressed his commitment to it openly and with pride.

Sheikh Al-Rashid further stated that Nasrallah had laid the foundations for a new civilizational framework in which *Wilayat al-Faqih* and adherence to its authority served as a central pillar of the Muslim community.

Referring to religious scholars who continue to uphold this approach, Sheikh Al-Rashid, a member of the central council of Bahrain's Islamic Action Party, said that scholars across the Muslim world were carrying forward the same intellectual tradition.

He particularly pointed to Bahraini clerics who, he said, remain imprisoned by the Bahraini government on allegations related to their belief in *Wilayat al-Faqih*.

Sheikh Al-Rashid concluded that these developments represented the enduring legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's school of thought, which he said had gained recognition in intellectual debates at both the human and international levels.

He argued that this legacy demonstrated the existence of a broader civilizational project centred on *Wilayat al-Faqih*, which continues to influence religious and political thought beyond national borders.