Bahrain Continues Arrests of Shia Clerics and Religious Reciters Amid Mourning Ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Several Shia clerics, preachers and religious reciters have reportedly been arrested in Bahrain in connection with mourning gatherings held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), amid continuing security measures targeting activities within the Shia community.

Bahraini security officials arrested Ustad Habib Abbas Khamis, head of Hussainiya Haj Ahmed bin Khamis, and religious reciter Jalal al-Biladi before referring them to the Public Prosecution.

The prosecution has reportedly ordered both men to remain in detention for one week pending further investigation. In a separate incident, religious reciter Abdullah al-Matrook was arrested after security personnel raided his home.

Hussaini preacher Mulla Habib al-Darazi was also reportedly arrested over allegations that he had circulated an audio recording featuring the recitation of Ziyarat Ashura, a devotional text associated with Shia religious practice.

In another case, Amir Ahmed Karkour, head of the mourning committee at Hussainiya al-Jufair, and his deputy, Hussein Jafar Mehdi, were reportedly detained. They were accused of playing an active role in organising and managing mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra.

The reported arrests have raised concerns about restrictions on Shia religious gatherings and the ability of community members to observe their religious traditions.

The developments come amid broader concerns over the treatment of Bahrain's Shia community and the extent to which religious ceremonies and associated activities are subject to security restrictions.

Further details regarding the cases, the specific charges against those detained and any official response from Bahraini authorities were not provided in the available reports.