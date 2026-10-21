Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim calls for Islamic Ummah unity in confronting dangers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the leader of Bahrain's Shias, issued a message on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, addressed to the Islamic and Arab Ummah, calling for the revival of unity and the strengthening of ranks to confront the dangers and challenges that threaten its existence, identity, independence, and dignity.

In the message, addressed to those Arab and Islamic countries that have become tools of the American-Zionist enemy, Sheikh Isa Qassim emphasized, "When you have destroyed the fortress of your unity, surrendered to the conspiracies of Satan and the enemies, and fallen under the influence of misleading desires, what are you waiting for? You have turned into weak, scattered groups and hostile factions."

The leader of Bahrain's Shias continued: Many of you, at the government level, are complicit with America and Israel in their efforts to destroy what remains of your existence in terms of identity, life, independence, pride, and dignity.

Sheikh Isa Qassim further emphasized the urgent need to revive unity and cohesion in the Islamic Ummah, addressing the Arab and Islamic countries that quickly return to the power of a single, united front to save yourselves from the weakness, division, and dangers you face—dangers far greater than you imagine—and from the humiliation, shame, and collapse you are enduring.

At the end of his message, the leader of Bahrain's Shias emphasized the importance of Islamic unity, considering it the path to protection, salvation, and confronting challenges, and said that Islamic unity is the shield, the way out, and the gateway to liberation, salvation, glory, victory, support, and success.

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