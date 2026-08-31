Sheikh Isa Qassim: Islamic unity is obligation, necessity for preserving dignity, honor of Ummah

According to Ahlulbayt News Agency (ABNA), Bahraini cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, in a statement on the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), emphasized that Islamic unity is a religious obligation and a practical necessity for protecting the Islamic Ummah and preserving its dignity and honor.

He added that the concept of unity must be based on Islam and its principles, not on limited and factional interests and affiliations.

The Bahraini scholar continued by saying that aware and insightful individuals within the Islamic Ummah fully understand that adherence to Islam and Muslim unity is the most prominent path to achieving salvation, dignity, and prosperity. Therefore, serious efforts must continue to realize true unity—unity based on understanding Islam, teaching and implementing its teachings, and prioritizing these principles over other interests and considerations.

Sheikh Isa Qassim also criticized the stances of most ruling systems in the Islamic world, stating that these systems have distanced themselves from the path of awakening, movement, resistance, and return to Islam.

He warned that continuing this approach will not guarantee their survival but will instead lead them toward decline and collapse.

The Bahraini cleric also warned against dependence on and alliance with the enemies of Islam, emphasizing that reliance on such alliances cannot protect the ruling systems and may even lead to the loss of their survival and continuity.

Sheikh Isa Qassim went on to praise the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying Iran was among the first countries in the contemporary era to raise the banner of Islam and, on that basis, invited Muslims to unity.

He added that the Islamic Republic continues to pursue this mission and utilizes its capacities and resources to achieve it.

Sheikh Isa Qassim concluded by wishing success for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance, and prayed to God to guide the governments and nations of Islamic countries toward the right path so that the unity of the Islamic Ummah may be strengthened and its goals realized.

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