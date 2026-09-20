Night Attack on Only Mosque in Cornwall, England

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The only Islamic center in the Cornwall region of England was targeted in an attack in the early hours of Friday, September 18; an incident in which a vehicle deliberately collided with the entrance gate of the "Cornwall Islamic Centre" near Truro, and two people, after entering the premises, poured a substance suspected to be oil or diesel on the grounds and the walls of the building. Police have announced that significant damage was caused to the center's metal gates in this incident.

The center's CCTV footage, according to the published report, shows a vehicle attempting several times to break the gate, and then two people entered the premises. They first threw bottles containing a substance resembling oil onto the grounds, and after returning with a larger container, spread this substance in the garden and around the building. The exact type of the substance has not yet been independently confirmed, and the matter is under police investigation.

Hassan Kilic, the volunteer imam of this center, expressing concern about this incident, said this attack was the first incident of its kind against the center after about 18 years. He emphasized that no one was physically harmed during this attack, but the damage caused will entail significant costs for repairs, cleaning the premises, and upgrading security measures. Nevertheless, the center's officials have announced that they intend to emphasize community unity and greater connection with other residents of the region in response to the incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating this incident as "racially aggravated criminal damage" and have asked witnesses and individuals who have CCTV footage or information about suspicious vehicles in the area to provide their information to the police. Scott Bradley, the Police Commander for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, referring to the location of the incident, said that as long as evidence does not show otherwise, the case will be investigated under this classification, and police patrols will be conducted in the area to increase residents' sense of security.

The Cornwall Islamic Centre, located in the Carnon Downs area, near Truro, is considered the main Islamic center of this region and, in addition to holding Friday prayers, provides religious, educational, and social services to the Muslim community. This center had previously also faced cases of anti-Islamic hostility, and in 2014, an individual was convicted of sending insulting materials and messages against the center and its members. This incident comes as concerns about attacks and hostility against mosques and Islamic centers have increased in parts of Britain; the published report also refers to official statistics recording 4,478 cases of religious hate crimes against Muslims in England and Wales in the year ending March 2025.

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