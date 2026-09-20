Anniversary of Last Speech of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah; What Was His Prediction of the Great Battle?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Today is the anniversary of the last speech of the martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah; a man who stood for years in the most difficult arenas, and whose name became tied to resistance, steadfastness, and courage.

In the days when Lebanon was under the heaviest attacks of the Zionist regime, the Sayed of Resistance did not leave Beirut. On September 23, 2024, the army of the Zionist regime announced attacks on more than 1,300 targets in Lebanon; Lebanon's sky was full of fighter jets, and the sound of explosions was heard from various areas.

But Sayed Hassan Nasrallah remained in Beirut; a man who, in the most difficult moments, did not leave the field and spoke of resistance.

Two days before the last speech of the Sayed of Resistance, chain explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies occurred in Lebanon; a crime that dealt a great shock to Lebanon and the resistance.

In his speech, on the pretext of this event, the Sayed of Resistance spoke of the days and nights of the battle ahead; of weeks and months and even years that this battle might continue. He spoke of a great and long war, but fixed his gaze on the future:

"And here, I speak about the great future of this battle: days and nights and weeks and months and perhaps years; this is a great and long arena with this entity (the entity of the Zionist regime), but its horizon and end are clear."

After that, he entrusted his words to those who were to continue this path; the mujahideen, the believers, the patient, and those who seek their reward from God:

"The mujahideen and the believers and the patient and those who seek their reward from God see it, and the martyrs also today testify to it from their lofty station."

A few days later, on September 27, 2024, fighter jets of the Zionist regime targeted Hezbollah's command headquarters in the southern suburb of Beirut, and Sayed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred.

But his last words remained; words in which he neither spoke of the shortness of the path nor hid the difficulty of the battle. He spoke of a great and long battle and, at the same time, saw its end as clear.

Today, when we listen to the last words of the Sayed of Resistance, we no longer hear merely a speech; we hear the voice of a man who, in the final days of his life, spoke of a future that required patience, steadfastness, and faith to reach.

He left, but his words remained; words that, from the heart of fire and siege, spoke of the future.

"But its horizon and end are clear."

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