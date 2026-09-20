America's Billion-Dollar Costs in War with Iran; Foreign Affairs' Account of Tehran's Point of Strength

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Foreign Affairs magazine reported that the war against Iran has become a war in which the side with greater military capabilities does not necessarily win, but rather the side that can impose heavy costs on the enemy wins the battle.

According to this report, Iran, with its network of regional allies and its cheap missiles and drones, has been able to force America and the Zionist regime to use expensive interceptor missiles, advanced vessels, and ships. In this equation, Tehran does not need superiority in technology and only needs to raise the cost of the conflict for the enemy.

Another indicator of power is that the military equipment used is rapidly replaced during the war. Even the economic pressure campaign against Iran requires political will that can bear its costs over time, while the most realistic achievement remains the possibility of a long confrontation without a clear result.

Previously, the US Department of War (Pentagon) notified Congress that it has so far spent 43 billion and 600 million dollars during the aggression against Iran.

According to this report, as of September 3 of this year, about 11 billion and 200 million dollars have been spent to cover additional costs related to the aggression against Iran, and 28 billion and 100 million dollars have been allocated to replace used ammunition. Also, 4 billion and 300 million dollars have been paid to replace lost equipment.

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