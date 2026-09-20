Demonstrations by Thousands of Tunisians for Release of Detained Activists of Sumud Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In this demonstration, held on Saturday night, participants once again demanded the release of the detained members of the Sumud Flotilla.

According to this report, Wael Nawar, Ghassan Al-Boughdiri, Nabil Al-Shanoufi, and Ghassan Al-Hanashiri face charges including money laundering and misuse of financial aid. They were arrested last March while preparing for a new sea voyage from Tunisia to Gaza.

The organizers of the Sumud Flotilla stated that the continued detention of these activists is unacceptable and warned about the deterioration of their condition after they began a hunger strike in protest of their detention conditions.

Bassam Al-Tarifi, the head of the Tunisian Human Rights Association, stating that "this case has a political motive," emphasized that the detainees are being treated like prisoners of conscience and political prisoners.

Al-Tarifi added, "The Palestinian cause enjoys widespread popular support in Tunisia, and in my view, linking the activities of the pro-Palestinian movement to the issue of managing financial aid is an attempt to divert attention from the Palestinian cause."

In this context, Ghassan Bouazizi, one of those who demanded the release of these activists, said that their arrest is part of a broader campaign that targets political opponents, human rights defenders, and journalists. Without specifying whom he was referring to, he stated that foreign pressure is involved in this matter.

The "Global Sumud Flotilla" has announced that it has launched its campaigns as a peaceful movement aimed at protesting the imposed blockade of Gaza, opposing the starvation of the people of Gaza, and protesting the destruction of civilian infrastructure in this region.

Last year, ships belonging to this flotilla were attacked by two drones in the port of "Sidi Bou Said," before the naval forces of the Zionist regime intercepted them on their way to Gaza, confiscated their boats, arrested the participants, and then deported them.

Tunisian authorities in March 2026 arrested a number of members of the executive committee of the "Sumud Flotilla," which operated with the aim of breaking the blockade of the Gaza Strip. Of them, three were later released, but four activists remain in detention.

Since these arrests, requests from human rights organizations and the families of the detainees for their release have continued.

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