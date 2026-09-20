Turkish FM: Mecca Coalition Ready to Provide Military Assistance to Riyadh

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, in a television interview, said, "We hope Israel adopts a foreign policy based on peace, respect, and cooperation; a policy that serves both its own interests and the region's interests. Otherwise, Israel will not only become more isolated but will also pay the price along with the entire region."

Fidan added, "As our President has repeatedly announced, Turkey is not a country that falls for cheap provocations."

The Turkish Foreign Minister, regarding the new military coalition among Ankara, Riyadh, and Islamabad, said, "The Mecca Coalition is currently in a very good stage. A very strong will has been shown, and we are striving with all our strength to turn this will into action."

Fidan added, "Currently, steps are being taken to establish the organizational structure. In particular, the precise work related to the creation of the secretariat mentioned in the agreement and the establishment of the related military command center is almost complete."

He said, "You will see that the Mecca Coalition will be a very important and influential platform, God willing."

Fidan, without referring to Saudi Arabia's years-long blockade against the Yemeni people, said, "We do not accept that Saudi Arabia becomes part of the ongoing conflict between Iran and America. Saudi Arabia must be kept separate from this equation, because they themselves have no desire to intervene in it."

He continued, "We, as members of the Mecca Coalition, are closely monitoring Saudi Arabia's situation. They may have military needs, especially in some technical areas, and we have no problem helping to meet these needs."

The Turkish Foreign Minister said, "We have witnessed very serious attacks on Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and infrastructure. When we look at our agreement, there is a commitment that the member countries of this coalition have responsibilities toward one another. Our President is truly a leader who acts on his word."

Fidan continued, "We are in a state of solidarity in this regard and are assessing and analyzing the situation."

He also referred to the Ukraine war and said, "There are some plans to end the war in Ukraine, but at this stage, achieving sustainable results seems difficult for them. Efforts must continue, and we should not lose hope."

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