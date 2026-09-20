Lebanese Government's Policies Have Been Catastrophic

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Fayyad, a member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, in a speech at a ceremony held in the city of Nabatiyeh to commemorate the martyrs of the "Al-Asf Al-Ma'koul" battle, stated, "We are at a stage that requires clear choices; far from ambiguity, confusion, and double-talk. We are at a stage in which we have no option but steadfastness and defense of our existence, land, homeland, sovereignty, freedom, and state."

According to Al-Manar, he stated, "Given the nature of the enemy, we expect nothing from it but crime, killing, and a tendency toward expansionism, and from the Americans we expect nothing but military support and political cover for the enemy. But the performance of Lebanon's ruling establishment, both in the arena of negotiations and domestically, has been dangerous and catastrophic; because this government not only surrendered to the results of the aggression, turned away from confronting it, and left the Lebanese people to themselves in the face of killing and destruction, but also moved in its policies and positions toward accompanying the aggressions and sought to realize their results inside Lebanon as well, becoming their follower."

This Hezbollah representative stated, "The Lebanese ruling establishment treated the resistance as an institution outside the law and took steps toward exacerbating the problem with the resistance and its social base. It also set its goal on dismantling the resistance, politically besieging it, and ending its presence as a political phenomenon in Lebanon's arena."

He stated, "The ruling establishment wrongly imagines that it is in a superior position and has based its policies and positions on complete subservience to America and appeasement of Israel. Therefore, it did not limit its actions against the resistance to these matters but went beyond them and took action to expel Iran's ambassador and halt Iranian flights. This ruling establishment is also trying to besiege us within state institutions, weaken us, and set us aside from government institutions."

Ali Fayyad added, "But the most dangerous part of the ruling establishment's position is its reliance on Israel to complete the mission of destroying the resistance; so that through this, its political option for changing Lebanon's balances and pushing the country toward alliances that are in conflict with its social structure and stability requirements succeeds. If this situation indicates anything, it is a sign of miscalculation and misunderstanding and speaks of shaky and dangerous calculations and bets."

He continued, "The Lebanese ruling establishment has had its opportunity time and time again; but the result has been nothing but an accumulation of failures and setbacks. Israeli aggression knows no bounds and pays no attention to the policy of appeasement in the face of its expansionist ambitions. Israel's attack on the Lebanese army in 'Deir Mimas' yesterday is the best example showing that the Lebanese establishment's concessions mean nothing to Israel, and Israel responds to it by escalating attacks and increasing tension."

Ali Fayyad emphasized, "The time has come for the Lebanese ruling establishment to abandon erroneous bets, stop waiting for Israel's elections, acknowledge the failure of its approach, review its policies, honestly share the existing realities and achieved results with the Lebanese people, and once again place the priority of understanding among Lebanese at the center of its policy in confronting Israeli occupation and aggression."

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