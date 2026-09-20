Trump: I Would Welcome the Idea of Meeting with Pezeshkian!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the President of the United States, on Sunday, in an interview with Fox News's senior foreign affairs correspondent, in an attempt to justify part of the economic problems created in this country due to the consequences of Trump's costly aggression against Iran, claimed with an absurd assertion, "I am in a position where I must decide, and in the near future, very big things will happen."

The US President, who on the eve of the country's congressional midterm elections considers the defeat of his fellow Republicans certain, tried to justify part of his country's government's failures despite spending tens of billions of dollars on aggression against Tehran as follows: "The options currently on the table are: the complete destruction of Iran, leaving it to economic collapse, or reaching an agreement!"

Donald Trump, pursuing the policy of initial aggressive rhetoric and then retreating from his absurd threats in the second step, claimed, "They had better behave correctly. I would welcome the idea of meeting with the President of Iran on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week."

Trump, with an absurd claim and without referring to his own violation of the Islamabad Memorandum between Tehran and Washington, claimed, "Some Iranian officials have gone into hiding, and finding someone capable of reaching an agreement is impossible."

He then claimed, "Despite the warnings issued to our citizens throughout the region, the situation this week in the Middle East (West Asia) is no different from other weeks. ... The United States is in constant contact with the Houthis (the Yemeni army and fighters), and they have agreed not to fight us!"

**************

End/ 345E