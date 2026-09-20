Report of 85 Cases of Human Rights Violations in Western Yemen/ 45 Martyrs, Over 2,000 Displaced in 8 Years

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The organization "Insan for Rights and Freedoms" held a press conference today in Sana'a that addressed the crimes of the aggression and its tools on the western coast.

This conference was held under the title "Eight Years of Violation, Victims, and Impunity: Reality, Victims, Displacement, Detention, Restrictions on Services and Civilian Facilities in Western Yemen." At this conference, the Insan organization introduced a report that addressed the violations committed against civilians in the western coast areas.

Amal al-Makhzaji, the vice president of the organization, said, "This report covers the events from January 1, 2018, to September 10, 2026, and in it, the following violations have been recorded: the right to life and physical health, freedom and personal security, protection against torture and mistreatment, housing and property, safe displacement, and prevention of forced displacement."

She noted, "This report has also addressed the protection of children from military recruitment and use, the protection of medical and educational centers, the right to food and humanitarian aid, work and sources of income, and the protection of civilian places and cultural heritage."

Al-Makhzaji explained, "The violations recorded in this report number 85 cases. Of this number, about 80 cases relate to the Saudi-Emirati coalition forces and organizations affiliated with it, and five cases relate to other foreign forces."

She added, "The number of civilian victims is 45 martyrs and 14 wounded. Also, 2,210 people have been displaced and affected, 13 cases of enforced disappearance in the statistics of 2022, 15 cases of arbitrary detention, and 23 cases of detention and disappearance in other statistics have been recorded, and among the victims of the Al-Duraihimi incident in August 2018 were 22 children and four women."

This report, in its first axis, addressed the killing, wounding, and targeting of civilians and recorded the damages caused by airstrikes and shelling, including civilian victims in residential areas, vehicles, and homes.

One of the most prominent cases was the martyrdom of 21 civilians in an airstrike on a civilian vehicle returning from Al-Barah market.

Ali Tayseer, the head of the National Human Rights Commission, said, "The violations and crimes in this report include killing and wounding, enforced disappearance, extrajudicial detention, torture and forced displacement, as well as targeting fishermen and civilians."

He called for the formation of an international, independent, and impartial committee of experts to visit and investigate the crime scenes.

He emphasized, "The continuation of aggression, the blockade, economic war, and the use of the blockade tool should not prevent the accountability of the perpetrators of violations," and called on relevant international bodies to accept their responsibility for what is stated in this report.

Tayseer concluded by calling on the international community, the United Nations, the Security Council, the Human Rights Council, and international organizations to play a clear role against these crimes.

Sanad al-Siyadi, the official spokesperson of the organization, explained, "This organization, in preparing the report, relied on the work of monitoring, recording, and collecting testimonies and information related to the events and has reached a legal reading of the patterns of violations and the institutions responsible for them."

He noted, "These violations have been committed by the Saudi-Emirati coalition and the local armed groups supported by it and the Eritrean navy, and the organization, in the report's time frame, has recorded numerous killed, wounded, and violations."

The organization's spokesperson concluded by placing full responsibility for these crimes and violations on the shoulders of the aggression coalition and called for the trial of Saudi Arabia and anyone who cooperated with it in killing the Yemeni people, aggressing against their land, and confiscating their rights.

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