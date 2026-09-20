Lebanese Cleric: Arab, Islamic Countries Should Act for Joint, Powerful Agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, the distinguished Jafari Mufti of Lebanon, in a message addressed to Arab and Islamic countries, emphasized that in the current sensitive conditions of the region and in the shadow of the crisis in the international system, these countries must act to achieve a joint and powerful agreement so that America's efforts to create sedition and conflict among them are thwarted.

Qabalan said, "Arab and Islamic countries share fundamental interests and identity, and it is essential that they act to provide the ground for an Arab-Islamic agreement so that they are prevented from becoming an arena of conflict, arms purchases, and destruction."

Qabalan said, "Arab and Islamic countries share fundamental interests and identity, and it is essential that they act to provide the ground for an Arab-Islamic agreement so that they are prevented from becoming an arena of conflict, arms purchases, and destruction."

He called on Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, Egypt, and Yemen to work swiftly to form this agreement and to base it on "a shared and sincere faith identity, far from the nests of the devils of Washington and Tel Aviv."

Qabalan stated that America and Israel are the root cause of the region's crises, and Washington uses the differences among Arab and Islamic countries to maintain its influence.

The Role of Saudi Arabia and Iran in a Regional Agreement

The Jafari Mufti of Lebanon added, "Saudi Arabia can take steps, especially regarding Yemen, to achieve solutions suited to the new reality of the Middle East, and Iran can also work to form a broad regional agreement and develop partnership among Arab and Islamic countries."

He emphasized that the continuation of differences among regional countries provides the ground for the implementation of plans that target the nations and countries of the Middle East, and the solution in this regard is to strengthen Arab-Islamic relations and cooperation and reduce the role of America and Israel in determining regional relations.

Qabalan also said the current conditions of the region are moving toward finding ways to end conflicts and reduce the dependence of Middle Eastern countries on America, and Lebanon, like other Arab and Islamic countries, awaits the formation of a great regional agreement to overcome the current crises.

He stated, "No one has the ability to change strategic options and implement a great and different agreement as much as Iran and Saudi Arabia"; therefore, it is necessary for Riyadh and Tehran to provide the ground for a new phase of cooperation by relying on religious commonalities and regional interests.

The Jafari Mufti of Lebanon also said the time has come for regional countries to act to prevent new conflicts and save the Middle East from what he called an "American-Zionist sedition."

He concluded by calling on the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries to understand the new conditions of the region and emphasized that any reliance on gains resulting from America's role-playing can have widespread consequences for the Middle East.

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