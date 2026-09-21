Saudi Arabia carries out 760 airstrikes on Yemen: Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia has carried out 760 airstrikes on Yemen since it intensified its attacks against the country, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said Sunday night.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Saudi air force conducted 28 airstrikes on Yemen in the past 24 hours using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets launched from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases.

The strikes targeted the provinces of Taiz, Al-Jawf and Marib, he added.

Yemeni forces recently managed to retake control of areas along Yemen’s western coast, particularly the strategic port city of Mokha and several coastal islands, after pushing back Saudi-backed mercenaries, asserting their dominance over the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Meanwhile, in response to Saudi attacks, Yemeni forces have targeted Saudi oil facilities and military bases with missile and drone strikes. They have vowed to meet Saudi escalation with further escalation and to continue blockading Saudi Arabia until the country lifts its blockade on Yemen.

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