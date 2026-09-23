Widespread Condemnation Following Ben-Gvir and Settlers' Entry into Al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): After the entry of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister of Internal Security of the Zionist regime, and a group of settlers into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the performance of Talmudic rituals in its eastern section, widespread Arab condemnations took shape. This entry took place under heavy Israeli police protection and simultaneously with the Jewish holidays.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned this action in the strongest terms and considered it a clear violation and a provocation of the feelings of Muslims worldwide. Riyadh once again repeated its categorical opposition to the provocative and violent actions of the occupying authorities.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry warned that the continuation of these violations will ignite the cycle of violence in the region. Doha repeated its firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordan warned about efforts to impose new realities and the temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized, "Israel has no sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem and its sanctities. This mosque, with its entire area, is a pure place of worship for Muslims, and the administration of the Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque affairs is the only legal body with exclusive authority to administer and regulate entry to it."

Palestine's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs emphasized, "Al-Aqsa Mosque is the pure right of Muslims, which is neither divisible nor shareable."

Jassim Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, also condemned this action and emphasized that this action undermines peace efforts and requires a decisive international stance.

The Jerusalem Governorate announced that 796 settlers entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning, and another 80 people accompanied them under the title of "tourism."

Simultaneously, warnings have been raised about the escalation of Jewish groups' movements to impose new rituals before "Yom Kippur."

On Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, and a number of his ministers and thousands of settlers entered the area of the Western Wall; an entry that, under heavy protection, turned the city of Jerusalem into a military barracks.

In the city of Hebron, occupying forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers from 2 PM on Sunday until 10 PM on Monday under the pretext of Jewish holidays; while the prevention of the call to prayer there continues for the ninetieth consecutive day.

The town of Sur Baher in the southeast of Jerusalem witnessed clashes between residents and occupying forces; after Palestinians stood against settlers who had thrown stones at cars in the Sur Baher and Umm Tuba areas near the "Har Homa" settlement, Israeli forces fired tear gas and sound grenades, which led to some shops catching fire.

In the West Bank, an Israeli settler died from injuries sustained from gunfire near the "Halimish" (Nefei Tzuf) settlement.

The Israeli army announced that it had arrested the perpetrator of this operation, Qadri Samara, a released prisoner from the town of Biddu, after finding him in a hospital in the city of Ramallah.

These developments come as the entry of settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque continues unilaterally despite repeated requests from the Islamic Waqf administration to stop it.

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