AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has rejected any suggestion of a change in its policy towards Israel, clarifying that the presentation of diplomatic credentials by Israel's representative to Pakistan's ambassador in Geneva was merely a formal procedure carried out in his capacity as President of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament. Islamabad stressed that the matter had no connection with bilateral relations between the two countries.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the clarification during the weekly press briefing in Islamabad. He said Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Tahir Hussain Andrabi, had received the diplomatic credentials of Israel's newly appointed representative, Jonathan Peled, in his capacity as President of the Conference on Disarmament.

He explained that the exercise was a routine procedural formality conducted under the conference's established rules and did not involve any bilateral engagement or meeting. He added that the procedure had no bearing on Pakistan's national position.

The spokesperson further clarified that, under the established procedures of the Conference on Disarmament, newly appointed permanent representatives present their diplomatic credentials to the conference's sitting president. Representatives of Croatia, Ireland, Germany, Malaysia and Bangladesh had also followed the same procedure.

Sajjad Haider Khan reiterated that Pakistan does not recognise Israel and that its position on Palestine remains clear and unchanged. He said Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza, he said the Israeli military's advance into central Gaza constituted a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermined international efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

According to the spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with the foreign ministers of 14 other countries, had called for an end to hostilities and the full implementation of the Gaza peace plan on November 19.

He also said Pakistan had supported Iran's call for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan and Iran share a common position in support of the Palestinian people and that Pakistan remains ready to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.