ABNA24 - A Palestinian shepherd was martyred after being shot dead by an Israeli settler east of Bethlehem on Monday as settler violence and Israeli military operations intensified across the occupied West Bank, including arson attacks, home demolitions, land seizures and widespread arrests.

Official Palestinian sources said the shepherd was killed when a settler opened fire in the al-Rashayida wilderness east of Bethlehem, triggering renewed tensions in the area.

The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs reported approximately 30 settler attacks in a single day, including the burning of around 12 Palestinian vehicles in villages north of Ramallah.

The incidents were part of a broader escalation over the past 24 hours, during which settlers attacked homes, agricultural facilities, businesses and vehicles across several West Bank governorates.

Vehicles torched and property destroyed near Ramallah

In Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli settlers stormed the village and set fire to eight vehicles, according to the village council.

The attack marked the second assault on residents’ vehicles in less than two weeks. On November 10, settlers attacked farmers in the al-Qarana area, physically assaulting them and damaging their vehicles.

In Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, settlers targeted an auto parts business, setting several vehicles ablaze and spraying racist slogans.

Similar slogans were reported on walls in Deir al-Sudan and other villages. In nearby al-Mughayyir, settlers severed the village’s main electricity supply using an electric saw as Israeli forces raided the area. Settlers also attacked Palestinian vehicles near the village, causing injuries.

South of Bethlehem, settlers entered Marah Rabah early Monday, smashed the entrance to a fruit and vegetable shop owned by Khalil Ibrahim al-Sheikh, and stole most of its contents, according to the village council.

Renewed attacks on al-Duyuk al-Tahta

In the village of al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho, settlers stormed the Halq al-Rumman community and destroyed a Palestinian-owned house and another structure.

The attack followed a series of assaults on the village earlier this month. On November 4, armed settlers seized eight homes in the area. On November 17, 60-year-old Fadda Mohammed Fuheydat was killed by settler gunfire during another attack.

Israeli forces subsequently informed her family that they would not be permitted to hold her funeral in the village.

The repeated attacks have heightened concerns about the safety of Palestinian communities facing growing pressure to leave their homes and land.

Demolitions displace families in northern Jordan Valley

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out extensive demolitions in Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley, destroying approximately 50 structures, including homes, livestock shelters and water tanks.

The demolitions displaced Palestinian families and left them without shelter. Israeli forces also demolished a house and a poultry facility in Azzun Atma, south of Qalqilya, while bulldozing agricultural structures in other parts of the West Bank.

In Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil, settlers attacked farmers and olive harvesters in attempts to drive them from their land. Settlers also blocked the Wadi Shaab al-Butm road with stones before local residents reopened it.

East of al-Samu, settlers brought sheep into Khirbet al-Kharaba and allowed them to graze among residential homes. Other settlers entered Wadi al-Najil in the village of al-Majd, west of Dura, an area where residents report almost daily incursions.

A separate attack targeted an agricultural structure in western Salfit governorate, where settlers set a farm building on fire.

Raids and arrests across the West Bank

Israeli forces also carried out overnight raids in Balata refugee camp in Nablus and several towns across Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem governorates.

The operations involved searches of Palestinian homes, damage to personal belongings and the arrest of several young men and employees, particularly in Qabatiya and Beit Kahil.

In Awarta, southeast of Nablus, settlers entered the village accompanied by Israeli forces. Elsewhere, settlers reportedly stole Palestinian property from agricultural land in Arraba, south of Jenin.

Near occupied Jerusalem, Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinian workers attempting to reach their workplaces through openings in the separation wall near Hizma.

Several workers sustained injuries of varying severity, while approximately 18 Palestinians were arrested and taken to interrogation centers.

The escalation comes amid continuing Israeli military restrictions on Palestinian movement between West Bank towns and villages, with checkpoints and settler attacks increasingly obstructing access to farmland and workplaces.

Settler violence drives displacement

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 2,616 Palestinians were displaced in the West Bank during the first eight months of 2026 because of settler attacks and access restrictions. That compares with 1,663 Palestinians displaced throughout 2025.

Figures from the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission show that Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate recorded the highest number of settler attacks in October, with 393 incidents, followed by Nablus with 353 and al-Khalil with 255.

Together, the three governorates accounted for approximately 73% of all settler attacks recorded that month. Across the West Bank, the commission documented 1,369 settler attacks in October, more than double the 647 recorded in September.

Israeli occupation forces carried out another 1,764 attacks, bringing the combined total attributed to Israeli soldiers and settlers to 3,133 incidents, an increase of 52.8% compared with the previous month.

Olive harvest and agricultural livelihoods targeted

The escalation coincided with the Palestinian olive harvest, a vital source of income for thousands of families. According to the commission, 165 incidents involving the theft of harvested olives were documented during October. Attacks also affected 5,890 trees, including 4,498 olive trees, through destruction, vandalism and other damage.

The losses extended to livestock, transportation and agricultural equipment, with 384 sheep stolen and 45 vehicles and nine agricultural tractors reportedly stolen or seized.

Palestinian farmers have also faced repeated restrictions on access to their land, preventing them from harvesting crops or tending olive groves.

The latest wave of violence, demolitions and arrests has intensified concerns over the ability of Palestinian families to remain in their communities, particularly in rural areas where agriculture and livestock farming provide essential livelihoods.

With settler attacks and military restrictions continuing across the occupied West Bank, Palestinian residents face mounting threats to their homes, property, freedom of movement and access to agricultural land.



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