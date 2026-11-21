AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military forces have seized control of the southern Lebanese town of Haddatha, marking a flagrant breach of a US-mediated Framework Agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, which calls for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli troops launched an incursion into Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district on Friday, where they have been conducting bombardments with shelling and airstrikes.

The attacks have resulted in the destruction of homes and the bulldozing of land in the region.

Earlier in the day, more than 15 explosions were heard in the town as barrels filled with explosives were dropped and homes were demolished with explosives.

An Israeli drone also dropped explosive devices on Haddatha as it came under heavy automatic weapons fire and artillery shelling.

On Friday evening, Israeli military aircraft launched four consecutive airstrikes on Haddatha.

Local sources, cited by the media, reported that the first two missiles failed to detonate, while the last two strikes caused significant damage. The fourth strike damaged homes.

Intense Israeli artillery fire continued to target various towns and villages in southern Lebanon throughout the day.

There was an increase in Israeli reconnaissance drone activity throughout Lebanon, with unmanned aerial vehicles flying over residential areas in the south and extensively monitoring Beirut's southern suburb.

Additionally, Israeli military vehicles rolled into Zawtar al-Sharqiyah as the village came under heavy automatic weapons fire. Zebqine Valley in the Sour district also came under artillery shelling and intense machine-gun fire. The machine-gun fire came from Israeli forces positioned in the Jabal Blat area.

According to reports from local sources in southern Lebanon, quoted by the media, the Israeli military carried out two airstrikes on Kfar Tibnit village in the Nabatieh district, and later razed dozens of homes.

Israeli artillery units also shelled the towns of Rshaf, Kfar Tibnit, Bani Hayyan, as well as Wadi Hujeir and Mansouri areas.

Further shelling targeted the outskirts of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district, as well as the Dabsheh area in the Jezzine district, and the Dohat Kfar Roummane area in Nabatieh.

Hezbollah launched military operations against Israel on March 2 in response to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, repeated Israeli violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and Israel’s continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the south.

Since then, despite months of negotiations, Israel has continued its military offensive against Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed at least 4,390 individuals and caused the displacement of over 1 million people, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israel still occupies portions of southern Lebanon, including territory it has controlled for many years as well as regions taken during the 2023-2024 war, where Israeli ground troops moved about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

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