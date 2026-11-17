ABNA24 - Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah has declared that it will not lay down its weapons, as government authorities ordered the army to enter the Jurf al-Sakhar area, southwest of the capital Baghdad, a stronghold of the influential anti-terror resistance group.

In a brief statement issued on Monday, the group reiterated its right to possess weapons, stressing that it would not disarm.

“Our weapons are our right and will remain in the hands of our fighters,” the statement read.

This came after Iraqi government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had “ordered the armed forces to enter” Jurf al-Sakhar.

Aboudi added that “a deadline has been set for the armed faction to exit the area.” A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deadline is Friday.

The Iraqi government said on Saturday that an investigation committee had confirmed "oil smuggling" in the Jurf al-Sakhar area. It ordered those implicated, without identifying them, to be referred to the judiciary and dismissed nine officials.

Kata’ib Hezbollah, however, said on Sunday that the prime minister's office was “fabricating lies,” rejecting the allegations as part of “the largest blackmail operation aimed at forcing us to abandon” weapons.

The group said the investigation committee had found “no violations whatsoever of the oil pipelines” running through the area, a finding it said directly contradicts the government's allegations of oil smuggling.

The Iraqi resistance faction also denounced Zaidi for yielding to pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Kata’ib Hezbollah has repeatedly maintained that the weapons of Iraqi anti-terror resistance factions are a matter of faith, morality and principle, stressing that it will not surrender them under domestic or foreign pressure.

Some Iraqi resistance factions, including Saraya al-Salam, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, have agreed to merge with the national armed forces. Kata’ib Hezbollah, however, has maintained its commitment to retaining its “resistance weapons” and strengthening its arsenal.

Last week, Kata’ib Hezbollah's security chief Abu Mujahid al-Assaf reaffirmed the group's commitment to armed resistance and vowed to defend Iran against any renewed attack.

Assaf said the faction would defend its allies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iran “until the last breath,” particularly in the event of renewed US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.



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