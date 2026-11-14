AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced the execution of a series of military operations targeting Saudi military infrastructure, troop concentrations, and strategic facilities, both deep inside Saudi territory and within Yemen's borders.

In a series of statements, the Armed Forces detailed multiple ballistic missile and drone strikes that resulted in direct hits, massive fires, and heavy casualties among Saudi forces and their mercenary proxies.

Two of the operations reached the heart of the Saudi regime.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, using advanced unmanned aerial vehicles.

The military confirmed the drone successfully struck its intended target.

In a second operation, the Armed Forces targeted Pumping Station No. 3 on the strategic East-West pipeline east of Riyadh.

Two drones were deployed in the attack, successfully hitting the facility and achieving their objectives.

The military also unleashed a barrage of ballistic missiles against Saudi-led troop buildups and command structures across multiple fronts.

In the al-Tuwal area of Jizan, located inside southern Saudi Arabia, the Armed Forces fired two ballistic missiles at enemy concentrations.

The strikes were described as highly accurate and direct, leaving dozens of Saudi soldiers and Sudanese mercenaries dead or wounded.

Inside Yemeni territory, where Saudi officers command proxy militias, the Armed Forces targeted enemy buildups in the Kharz and Khor Omeira areas of Lahij province.

The concentrations, commanded by Saudi officer Bader al-Harbi, were hit with ballistic missiles, resulting in direct strikes and a large number of casualties.

Similarly, east of al-Jawf province, two ballistic missiles were fired at troop buildups led by Saudi officer Fares al-Shammari.

The military confirmed the strikes were precise and inflicted significant casualties among the enemy ranks.

Furthermore, the Armed Forces struck the Ras Abbas military camp in the occupied southern province of Aden.

Using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones, the military targeted the camp's weapons depots.

The precise strikes ignited massive fires, completely burning the facilities and the munitions stored within.

These latest operations come as part of the Yemeni Armed Forces' ongoing strategy to deter and retaliate against the US-backed Saudi aggression and the crippling siege imposed on Yemen.

In recent months, Sana'a has enforced a strict "blockade for a blockade" policy, targeting Saudi-linked shipping and energy infrastructure in response to Riyadh's continued military escalation and economic warfare against the Yemeni people.

The successful strikes on Riyadh's airport and the East-West pipeline serve as a warning that no Saudi strategic asset is beyond the reach of Yemeni military capabilities.

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