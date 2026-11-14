AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hussein Hajj Hasan vowed on Friday that the resistance would continue its path despite mounting pressures, intimidation and sacrifices, stressing that no force would compel it to abandon its course.

“We will remain loyal to the covenant and continue the path,” MP Hajj Hasan said in a speech addressing a ceremony marking Hezbollah’s Martyr Day in Beirut.

“No power, pressure, intimidation, enticement, or anything else will make us abandon the path you have taken and that we have taken with you, no matter how severe the trials, difficulties and obstacles.”

Addressing the martyrs, he said that sorrow over their absence would remain, alongside longing and love, but that the most important message was the determination to carry forward their legacy.

He reaffirmed the commitment to the path of the martyred leaders, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

The video below shows scenes of the ceremony held on Hezbollah’s Martyr Day in Beirut’s Choueifat.

The Hezbollah lawmaker further argued that the hostility of the United States and the Israeli enemy towards the resistance was proof that it stood on the path of truth, even when that path was difficult.

“When our enemy is the Zionist entity, and the US is hostile to us, fighting us and attacking us, this is certain proof that we are on the path of truth, even if it is difficult and arduous,” he said.

Conversely, he warned that those who aligned themselves with Washington and Tel Aviv against the resistance were pursuing a path of falsehood, regardless of their numbers.

“Relying on the US and ‘Israel’ against the resistance is a wrong path for everyone — Arabs, Muslims, Christians, Lebanese, and people of all nationalities, ethnicities and homelands,” he stressed.

MP Hajj Hasan said the United States, ‘Israel’, several Arab and Western countries, and certain parties in Lebanon had repeatedly sought to eliminate the resistance, first during the 2024 war, then throughout the following 15 months, and again during the 2026 war.

“Yet they have not eliminated the resistance, and they will not,” he said, stressing that it remains present, steadfast and determined to continue.

He cited the recent statement issued by the embassies of five powers, the US, UK, Canada, Japan and Australia, on the so-called arms monopoly in Lebanon as evidence that efforts to undermine it had failed.

“Just days ago, the ambassadors of five powers issued a statement attacking the resistance, which they had claimed had ended. This demonstrates that their project has failed to achieve its objectives,” he said.

MP Hajj Hasan added that these efforts had come at the cost of massacres targeting children, women and elderly people, as well as the killing of resistance fighters and the movement’s two secretaries-general.

Turning to the war against Iran, MP Hajj Hasan said Washington and Tel Aviv had openly declared that their objectives included destroying Iran and overthrowing its political system.

However, despite the assassination of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the silence of many countries over the crime, he stressed that the outcome had been the opposite of what the aggressors intended.

“Today, Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and will continue to do so, maintaining control over the lifeline of the global economy,” he said.

He also linked the Republican Party’s defeat in the US midterm elections to Washington’s war on Iran and its relationship with ‘Israel’, citing remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump and Vice President and JD Vance about the political repercussions of the conflict.

MP Hajj Hasan said the electoral setback reflected the impact of the determination and resistance demonstrated across Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine and Iraq, as well as other arenas of confrontation.

He further said that Iranian strikes had inflicted substantial damage on US military bases across the region.

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