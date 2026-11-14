AhlulBayt News Agency: A mass funeral procession has been held in the Iranian capital of Tehran for 110 unidentified martyrs of Iraq's 1980-88 war under former dictator Saddam Hussein on neighboring Iran.

The ceremony began early Friday on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

Mourners and pilgrims gathered in front of the University of Tehran to carry the remains of the newly-recovered martyrs of the Sacred Defense to their final resting place.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian also attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs.

In addition to Tehran, other Iranian cities bid farewell to 240 other unidentified martyrs of the Iraqi-imposed war.

Supported by major Western and regional states, Saddam launched massive invasion in 1980 in a bid to seize Iran's resource-rich Khuzestan province, less than two years after the Islamic Revolution.

However, the war ended with a ceasefire deal eight years later, with the Iraqi dictator failing to achieve any of his objectives and Iran not conceding an inch of its territory due to sacrifices of many Iranians in defense of their country.

Speaking during the procession in Tehran, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that any act of aggression against Iran, however limited, would be met with a devastating response.

"Even the slightest aggression will be met with severe and painful blows," Major General Ahmad Vahidi said.

He also urged Iran's adversaries to learn from their repeated defeats, warning that "greater lessons lie ahead" if they failed to do so.

“At every level and in response to any type of threat, we will deliver an immediate, effective, and regret-inducing response. We will confront the enemy without limitations, in any geographical location,” IRGC’s second-in-command Major General Mostafa Izadi said amid the United States’ threats of renewed war on Iran.

He also said that the world's self-proclaimed greatest military power has retreated hundreds of kilometers away from Iran’s maritime borders and does not dare approach them.

“Today, the divine power and deterrence capabilities of our armed forces have reached a level where our frontline commanders are launching missiles carrying two-ton warheads over distances of 1,500 kilometers, ensuring that all enemy plans to undermine Iran's security and strength are thwarted,” he added.

The commander further emphasized that the myth of American military bases providing security has come to an end as those installations have come under heavy attacks by Iranian armed forces.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first illegal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28 and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Iran has also maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second criminal war in response to the United States’ acts of mischief in West Asia.

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