ABNA24 - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has denied outright recent claims by Washington regarding ongoing negotiations or the holding of meetings in Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen TV on Tuesday, General Rezaei said the Americans are fabricating these “pure lies” solely with the objective of reducing economic pressure and lowering global oil prices.

“The Americans' claim about continuing negotiations or holding a meeting in Qatar is a pure lie.”

He reiterated Iran's firm stance on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, noting that Tehran has presented seven specific conditions as the undeniable rights of the Iranian nation.

“Until these conditions are fully implemented, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened.”

Iran has already communicated its conditions to the American side, General Rezaei confirmed, but he questioned Washington’s reaction.

“Their initial response was insufficient and deceptive, and we are still waiting for an explicit and clear response.”

The Iranian security chief also dismissed widespread rumors about a planned meeting between him and Vice President JD Vance, describing the speculations as "completely baseless and false."

"I emphasize that at the present moment, we are not conducting any negotiations with the Americans, and there are no negotiations between us and Washington."

There has been a wave of media speculation initiated by Western outlets regarding potential diplomatic breakthroughs between Washington and Tehran.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces has severely disrupted global energy markets, sending oil prices skyrocketing and triggering a massive economic shockwave.

This energy crisis has disproportionately damaged Western economies and fueled severe domestic inflation in the United States.

The Trump administration, already reeling from a disastrous midterm election defeat driven by voter anger over the war's economic toll, is desperate to artificially suppress oil prices.

The United States has repeatedly attempted to use Qatari mediators to bypass direct diplomatic humiliation.

Recently, JD Vance sent a letter to Iranian officials via Doha, proposing a framework for talks. Iranian officials dismissed it as "unconvincing."

Tehran has made it clear that any dialogue is entirely contingent upon Washington first accepting Iran's seven non-negotiable conditions.

These prerequisites include the complete lifting of sanctions, the payment of war reparations, and an end to all regional hostilities.



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