AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah issued a statement to condemn the Israeli enemy’s targeting of Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist and barbaric aggression carried out by the Zionist enemy through targeting the surgical building at the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of a number of civilians, injuries to numerous doctors, patients, and hospital staff, and the building being put out of service. This constitutes yet another flagrant war crime, adding to the enemy’s dark record, which is rife with crimes and attacks against hospitals and medical facilities.

This crime, which confirms the inherently criminal nature of this enemy, which continues its brutal war of extermination against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, constitutes a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws that require the protection of medical facilities and their personnel. Targeting these facilities, medical teams, patients, and the wounded cannot be justified under any pretext or claim. The continued shameful international and Arab silence in the face of these crimes and massacres will encourage the “Israeli” enemy to commit further crimes and continue its war of extermination against the Palestinian people.

While reaffirming its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance in confronting the Zionist aggression, Hezbollah calls on the international community and international and human rights institutions to assume their responsibilities and take effective measures to put an end to these crimes and hold the enemy and its leaders accountable for the violations and massacres they are committing.

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