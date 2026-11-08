Possible changes in US Israeli elections won’t create any change in positions of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Ali Fayyad, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in Lebanon's parliament, at the memorial ceremony for the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in the town of Mays al-Jabal, which was held at the Imam Hasan Mojtaba (a.s.) complex in Saint-Therese and with the presence of scholars, figures, and the families of the martyrs, announced, "The changes that may result from the 'Israeli' and American elections will not create any change in the positions and calculations of the resistance."

He said, "Trump and Netanyahu paid the price for their futile adventures, because these actions had no significant achievement against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Instead, its negative consequences remained, especially for America itself, global energy security, and Washington's allies."

Fayyad believes, "A transformation is underway whose consequences may appear in the American camp and its allies; signs of anxiety and confusion in managing options and inability to achieve a meaningful achievement other than destruction and killing. In contrast, Iran and its allies are in a state of cohesion, clarity, and steadfastness and have the ability to manage the confrontation."

He emphasized, "The most important point is learning from recent developments; especially for Lebanese who face the increasing aggression of Israel and its genocidal war. Lebanese must know that the results of this confrontation are not yet final. The balance with the Israeli enemy is only possible through steadfastness and reliance on the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran. A role that has proven no one can bypass it and has been able to turn ending the war in the region, stopping the aggression against Lebanon, withdrawing from its land, and protecting this country's sovereignty and unity into the first item of its negotiations with America."

Fayyad stated, "Exit from Lebanon's crisis is not possible outside this path. The Islamic Republic of Iran, without any expectation or hidden or overt interest, does not withhold its resources to support the people of Lebanon."

He said in conclusion, "Protecting Lebanon's interests requires the country's government to review its position. The Lebanese government must take its policies and calculations out of the state of uncertainty, imbalance, and inefficiency and return to the path that makes achieving goals possible."

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