Netanyahu's complete collapse before cameras/ his loss of psychological balance evident

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Netanyahu appeared last night by releasing a recorded statement; a statement for which the word "hysterical" is considered an even simple and mild expression in describing it. What happened was his complete collapse and evident disintegration before the cameras.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Haaretz wrote, "Benjamin Netanyahu chants the slogan of unity only when he feels the danger of losing power threatens him and his fall from the position of prime minister has come closer to him than ever."

Haaretz, continuing, wrote, "Even when Netanyahu appears in the guise of a defender of unity, he cannot set aside his usual habit of lying and distorting history, and that too the not-so-distant history."

This newspaper also, referring to Netanyahu's strange comparison between Israel's situation and developments in Europe, wrote that his loss of psychological balance was evident in these remarks.

Netanyahu had said, "The fires and flames of fire in the streets of Paris and Brussels will seem insignificant compared to the fires we will see in the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa. Israel will simply no longer exist."

Haaretz, in conclusion, emphasized that these remarks are consistent with the psychological state of Israel's prime minister.

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