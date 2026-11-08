Iraqi parliament's warning about American pressure on the PMF law

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ahmed Al-Shammari, a member of Iraq's House of Representatives, in an interview, announced, "Currently, a broad effort with the support of representatives' signatures is underway in parliament to summon the officials of the file of drafting the PMF law, to examine the real reasons for this unjustifiable delay, and to oblige the government to send it without further delay."

In a conversation with the Al-Maalomah news agency, he added, "This parliamentary move is seriously focused on examining information indicating that the US administration is exerting pressures and impositions to include unfair phrases in the draft; phrases designed with the aim of emptying the law of its content and depriving fighters of their fair administrative, financial, and retirement rights."

Al-Shammari emphasized, "The sacrifices of the PMF heroes who liberated the land and protected the country's sovereignty are a red line, and no internal or external party will be allowed to violate it."

He stated, "Parliament will not approve any draft that ignores the rights of fighters, the wounded, and the families of the martyrs, and will be a solid barrier against American interferences whose aim is to strike at this national security institution."

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