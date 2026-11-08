Eisenkot's 28-day deadline; handing mandate to Netanyahu or early elections

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, who has been tasked with forming the government, while not yet possessing the required majority in the Knesset, faces three main scenarios.

The first scenario is forming a minority government relying on the support of two Arab lists; support that could bring the number of seats backing the government to 67.

The second scenario is a coalition with the two parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, which together hold 13 seats and could bring Eisenkot to the majority threshold. However, the dispute over the exemption of Jewish religious school students from military service in the army is considered one of the main obstacles to this option.

The third scenario is forming a unity government with the Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which could create a majority of 67; although Eisenkot had previously committed to pushing Netanyahu out of power.

According to the Palestine Information Center, if Eisenkot fails to form a government within the 28-day deadline, the mandate to form the cabinet may be handed to Netanyahu, or if the deadlock continues, the political process may move toward holding early elections.

Haaretz: Netanyahu speaks of unity only when he feels the danger of losing power

The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz, in a report, wrote that Benjamin Netanyahu raises the "unity card" only when his political position is in danger and the possibility of losing power has become more tangible than ever.

This newspaper, referring to Netanyahu's video message last night, described the tone and content of his remarks as highly disturbed and wrote that even when the Zionist regime's prime minister appears in the position of calling for unity, he continues to distort reality and recent history.

Haaretz also referred to Netanyahu's comparison between the internal developments of "Israel" and the situation in some European cities; where he had said, "The fires and flames seen in the streets of Paris and Brussels will be pale in comparison to what we will see in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa. 'Israel' will not simply remain."

This newspaper described Netanyahu's remarks as a sign of the intensity of the political pressure imposed on him in the current conditions.

Maariv: Netanyahu's associates and Likud are trying to question the election results

The Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported that the 26th Knesset is scheduled to hold its first session on Tuesday; a session that in normal circumstances should have a ceremonial and formal aspect.

This newspaper added, however, as signs of it were also seen before the elections, Benjamin Netanyahu's associates and the Likud party are trying to question the election results and refuse to accept them.

**************

End/ 345E