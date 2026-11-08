Grand Mufti of Oman calls for Muslims worldwide to help flood victims in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Mufti of Oman, in a message on his account on the X social network, referring to the heavy rainfall and the flow of floods in Gaza, expressed regret over the difficult situation of Palestinian displaced persons.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, he wrote in this message, "The news of what has befallen our brothers in dear Gaza following the heavy rains and the influx of extensive floods into their places of residence has reached us. We express our sympathy with them and ask God Almighty to relieve their crisis, remove their sorrow, and keep their problems away."

Al-Khalili added, "We ask all Muslims to rush to the aid of the Palestinians with their financial contributions, to hasten in providing aid to them, and to share with the people of Gaza the good and blessings that God has granted them."

This request was made after the government media office in Gaza announced on Saturday that following the entry of a low-pressure weather system, about 70,000 tents of displaced persons were flooded and dozens of walls also collapsed during the first 12 hours of the beginning of this situation.

According to this report, these incidents led to the injury of a number of people and initial direct damages worth about three million dollars.

Since Friday evening, the Gaza Strip has been affected by a low-pressure weather system accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds; a situation that has exacerbated the suffering of thousands of displaced persons living in worn-out tents lacking heating facilities and protection against rain and cold.

According to previous statistics from the Gaza government media office in August, more than 2 million and 150 thousand displaced persons live in this region in catastrophic conditions; of this number, about 867,000 people live in worn-out tents and more than one million people live in temporary shelter centers.

Since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, most areas of this strip have faced extensive destruction of residential homes and infrastructure, and repeated displacement has also caused the loss and wear of Palestinian families' assets.

Despite the passage of more than a year since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in October 2025, the needs related to housing and reconstruction are still far beyond the amount of available aid, and the Zionist regime's restrictions on the entry of materials needed to provide temporary shelter and repair damaged homes continue.

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