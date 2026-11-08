King Abdullah Financial District; the financial heart of Saudi Arabia targeted by Yemeni armed forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The King Abdullah Financial District in the northwest of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is one of the country's most important economic and commercial hubs and a symbol of Saudi Arabia's urban and economic developments.

The King Abdullah Financial District is a vast complex that houses offices of international companies, financial institutions, hotels, commercial centers, and recreational spaces. This district this morning, Sunday, was targeted during the attack by Yemen's armed forces on the Saudi capital, and a building associated with the Aramco oil company inside it was damaged.

The targeting of one of Riyadh's most important economic centers

The King Abdullah Financial District, known as KAFD, is located in the northwest of Riyadh at the intersection of King Fahd Road and the Northern Ring Road in the Aqiq area. This complex was initially designed with the aim of becoming a hub for Saudi Arabia's financial and commercial activities, but its function gradually expanded and it also came to house offices and headquarters of international companies, luxury stores, and recreational spaces.

KAFD is considered one of the most prominent symbols of the economic and social reforms underway in Saudi Arabia and is known as the country's financial and pivotal center.

Agence France-Presse has reported that this complex was targeted this morning, Sunday, by Yemen's armed forces and a building associated with the Aramco oil company in it was damaged.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy also announced today that one of the buildings of the Aramco oil company in the city was subjected to an attempted attack. This announcement was published after the Saudi-led coalition claimed that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's armed forces toward the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia's official news agency, WAM, citing the country's Ministry of Energy statement, reported, "A responsible source in the Ministry of Energy announced that one of the office buildings of the Saudi Aramco company in the city of Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack today, Sunday. Following this incident, shrapnel hit the building and caused limited damage to it, but no one was wounded or killed."

A project that began before Vision 2030

The project to build the King Abdullah Financial District dates back to 2006. At that time, Saudi Arabia's General Organization for Social Insurance began its implementation with the aim of attracting financial institutions and professional companies to the country's capital.

According to information from "SaudiPedia," Saudi Arabia's official and comprehensive digital encyclopedia about the country's history, culture, geography, and economy, the initial plan of the King Abdullah Financial District was for the headquarters of capital market and stock exchange regulatory bodies to be established in this complex alongside banks and offices providing financial services. However, the project faced delays, and its ownership and management also changed over time.

In 2018, the King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Company was established, and the ownership and management of the project was transferred to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This action was part of the process of reorganizing the project and accelerating its completion and development.

What facilities does the King Abdullah Financial District have?

The King Abdullah Financial District is about 1.6 million square meters in area and consists of 95 buildings whose design was undertaken by 25 architectural firms.

This complex includes first-class office spaces, residential units, hotels, stores, restaurants, and recreational facilities. KAFD's management has announced on its official website that more than 140 companies operate in this district, 25 of which are regional headquarters of international companies.

Agence France-Presse today, Sunday, citing eyewitnesses, reported that part of the exterior glass of one of the towers has been broken on several floors. One witness also said that this morning, Sunday, ambulance vehicles arrived at the scene and the police, by creating a security cordon, prevented employees from entering the area.

The importance of the King Abdullah Financial District lies in bringing together companies, institutions, and service providers in a specific area and providing office spaces, digital infrastructure, and the facilities needed for their activity and development.

This complex hosts a number of Saudi Arabia's financial institutions and international companies active in the fields of finance, technology, and consulting. Among these institutions, one can mention Saudi Arabia's central bank "SAMA," the Capital Market Authority, the Saudi Stock Exchange "Tadawul," and the Public Investment Fund. Also, numerous international banks and companies are present in this complex.

The concentration of these institutions and companies in one place allows KAFD to play the role of a connecting link between a vast collection of economic actors and the institutions overseeing their activity.

Riyadh Metro; KAFD's connection to the Saudi capital

The KAFD station is part of the Riyadh Metro network, and the blue, yellow, and purple lines meet there. For this reason, this station is considered one of the main passenger exchange points in the Saudi capital's metro network.

The metro network provides access to this center from the airport and various areas of Riyadh and offers citizens and employees an option for commuting to it without complete dependence on personal vehicles.

According to the announcement of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, operation of the three metro lines that serve this station began on the first day of December 2024.

Also, the project to build an internal monorail about 3.6 kilometers long is under development, which includes six stations for moving passengers inside the complex.

This plan is being implemented with the aim of strengthening the idea of KAFD as an integrated area. An area that connects towers, services, and public transportation to each other within a single boundary. In the overall plan of this complex, pedestrian paths and interconnected facilities are also foreseen so that KAFD, in addition to being a workplace, becomes a space for residence and visiting.

Architecture and sustainability at the heart of the project

High-rise towers are among the most prominent features of the King Abdullah Financial District, but the identity of this complex is not limited to its tall buildings. The diversity of uses and the transportation and services network also play a role in shaping this identity.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has announced that KAFD is the largest mixed-use project in the world to succeed in obtaining the "LEED Platinum" certificate from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) as the highest level of this certificate in the evaluation of green buildings.

This certificate indicates the project's attention to building efficiency and sustainability principles. It is also placed within the framework of efforts to introduce KAFD as a model of urban development that combines the work environment with residence, shopping, and entertainment.

The purpose of this design is to keep the area active after office hours and strengthen demand for hotel, restaurant, and store services alongside office and commercial activities.

KAFD also announced last Wednesday that it had received the "SmartScore Neighborhood" certificate from the WiredScore institute. This certificate is considered the first international system for evaluating and confirming user experience and smart technologies at the level of neighborhoods and integrated urban plans and evaluates the digital communication infrastructure and smart technology capabilities of office and residential buildings.

KAFD announced in a message on the X social network that it is the first destination in the Middle East and North Africa region to receive this certificate. This certificate was granted to it in recognition of the advanced digital infrastructure, integrated communications, and smart technologies of this complex.

Beyond a cityscape

The King Abdullah Financial District is not merely a large urban project and investment but a condensed image of the transformation that Riyadh wants to display in the financial, commercial, and service fields.

The importance of this complex, on the one hand, goes back to the institutions and companies it has attracted, and on the other hand, to its connection to transportation and service infrastructure and its capacity to create economic activity beyond its own boundaries.

With this complex being targeted in today's Sunday attack, for the first time since the beginning of the current tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in July, this important area in the city of Riyadh has been targeted by an attack. Tensions that have escalated since then.

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