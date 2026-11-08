Iraqi Parliamentary Bloc: We firmly reject American pressures to close border crossings with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Badr bloc, in a statement, reacted to the recent remarks of Iraq's foreign minister about American requests to close the shared borders with Iran.

This bloc, in its statement, stated, "The foreign minister's remarks about the existence of American pressures to close the border crossings with Iran reveal interferences targeting Iraq's independent and sovereign decision. Iraq is a completely independent country, and its people and political forces will never allow their sovereignty to be violated or their country to submit to foreign plans that harm national interests."

The statement continues, "Baghdad-Tehran relations are deep and rooted, and we oppose Iraq being turned into a tool in the project of besieging the Iranian nation. Participation in such actions is in complete contradiction with the brotherly relations and the shared sacrifices of the two countries in the battle against terrorism."

The Badr bloc, referring to the negative consequences of the continued closure of the main crossings, especially the Al-Shib crossing in Maysan province, warned that this situation has caused heavy livelihood and economic damage to citizens.

This bloc also emphasized that imposing restrictions only on the southern crossings and ignoring other crossings is a double-standard policy that must be immediately reviewed.

The Badr bloc asked the State Administration Coalition, the Coordination Framework, and all Iraqi political forces to adopt a national and unified position against these interferences and to convey a clear message to the international community that Iraq's sovereignty must be respected and no country has the right to interfere in this country's economic and political decisions.

This bloc, in conclusion, asked the government to adhere to the principle of "keeping away from conflicts" and not allow Iraq to be drawn toward policies that increase regional tensions.

The Badr bloc also called for the immediate reopening of the closed crossings and prioritizing the interests of citizens and national sovereignty over any foreign pressure.

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