The Hill: Republicans' defeat made funding war against Iran difficult

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hill reported that the Republicans' heavy defeat in the US midterm elections has dimmed this party's hope of advancing an important part of Donald Trump's agenda in the remaining weeks of the current Congress.

According to this report, the Republicans' plan to pass a special funding package aimed at covering the Pentagon's costs and the war against Iran, by bypassing the Democrats' filibuster obstacle, has faced serious doubts. Also, the possibility of passing the annual defense budget, reforming project licensing laws, and the agriculture bill before the end of the year has decreased.

Republican and Democratic sources in Congress predict that negotiations on the annual government budget will also not reach a result and Congress will be forced to pass another temporary budget until March or April 2027 to prevent a government shutdown.

The Republicans' electoral defeat and the increase in the Democrats' majority in both chambers have made it difficult for Republican representatives to return to Washington and garner the necessary support to pass the plans desired by Trump. According to The Hill, the Iran war has also been one of the main factors weakening the Republicans' position in the elections.

Meanwhile, Barbara Slavin, an analyst at the American Stimson think tank, in an interview with TRT World, in reaction to the claims of Donald Trump, the head of the US terrorist administration, about victory in the war against Iran, said, "Whether Trump claims victory or not, he always claims victory, but the reality is that no victory will be achieved from this war."

She added, "This war is the biggest own goal in foreign policy and even domestic policy that any American president has committed in my lifetime and memory."

This American analyst, continuing, stated, "This war and the subsequent increase in gasoline and diesel prices had the largest share in the widespread defeats that the Republican Party suffered."

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