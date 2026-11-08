Protest gatherings in Bahrain in support of detained Shia scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Residents of various regions of Bahrain, by holding marches and protest gatherings, while announcing their support for the detained Shia scholars, expressed their opposition to their trial by the Al Khalifa regime.

These gatherings were held on the eve of a trial that the Al Khalifa regime is scheduled to hold for a number of Bahrain's religious scholars. These protests also took place simultaneously with the announcement of the readiness of groups of people to hold what has been called the Day of Popular Rage.

According to this report, the areas of Al-Diraz, Karbabad, Al-Markh, Abu Saiba, Samahij, Karranah, Al-Hajar, Shakhura, and Sitra Island witnessed marches and gatherings in which participants announced their support for the detained scholars.

In this regard, Ayatollah Isa Qassim, by issuing a statement about the people's responsibility toward the detained scholars, emphasized the necessity of continuously following up on their situation.

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