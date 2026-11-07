11 martyred, 20 wounded in Saudi airstrike on residential areas of Sanaa

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following Saudi Arabia's airstrikes on homes and residential areas in Bani Hushaysh district in eastern Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, at least 11 people were martyred and 20 others were wounded.

Saudi planes on Saturday targeted several homes and residential gatherings in the Al-Shariyah village in Bani Hushaysh district.

Mohammed Hamid, the director of the health office of Bani Hushaysh district, in a conversation with Al-Masirah network, announced that the number of victims of these attacks, according to initial statistics, has reached 11 martyred and 20 wounded. The operation to search and pull the victims out from under the rubble continues.

According to this report, during the airstrikes, five residential houses were completely destroyed while their residents were present inside the buildings.

Saudi planes, continuing their attacks, directly targeted rescue teams and relief workers who were present at the incident site to save the wounded and transfer them to the hospital, twice.

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