Lebanese cleric: Death sentence against Ayatollah Ma'touq, within framework of foreign plan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the issuance of the unjust death sentence in Kuwait against Ayatollah Ma'touq and two others, Dr. Sheikh Akram Barakat, one of the seminary and university professors in Lebanon, by issuing a video statement through the ABNA media outlet, strongly condemned and expressed revulsion at these judicial decisions.

Focusing on the prominent personality of Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq, he considered the issued rulings to stem from transnational plans and meeting directives that cannot tolerate free thought.

Sheikh Akram Barakat, in part of his remarks, explained the personality and social life dimensions of Ayatollah Ma'touq and highlighted the following components about him:

"Scholarly and Islamic standing: Ayatollah Ma'touq is known as a 'scholarly and Islamic figure' who has dedicated his entire life to serving society.

Scholarly and faith-based upbringing: His life record is full of efforts to cultivate and educate all people at both the scholarly and faith levels.

The bond between Islamic identity and patriotism: Ayatollah Ma'touq is a figure who has been able to combine his authentic Islamic identity on the one hand and love for the homeland (Kuwait) and attachment to it on the other, and to manifest these two components simultaneously in his performance."

Hojat al-Islam Barakat, analyzing the motives and contexts of the issuance of these heavy rulings, considered the issuance of the death sentence outside conventional frameworks and stated, "We do not assess the issuance of this death sentence except as being in line with the implementation of a foreign framework; a framework that cannot tolerate elites, prominent figures, and free thinkers."

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