An attack on Iran to meet with "immediate, unlimited, devastating" response

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A senior security official, given the continuation of the enemy's military threats, told Press TV, "America and Israel, with the aim of exerting psychological pressure on the Iranian people, constantly repeat their threats, but they must know that these threats will have no effect on Iran's determination to deal a crushing blow to any aggression."

He added, "Any strike against Iran will be a license for an immediate, unlimited, and regretful response, and Iran will not set any limits in defending itself in terms of geography, time, or target bank."

This security official emphasized, "We do not recognize a concept called a limited or short-term attack, and the response to any aggression will be unlimited and beyond the region. We have also warned the countries of the region that any cooperation with the aggressor parties will turn them into legitimate targets of Iran's defensive operations."

He stated, "Any kind of strike against Iran will lead to the expansion of the war, not its end, and other parts of the region will also not see calm."

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