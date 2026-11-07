23rd Vol. of "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" collection translated, published in Pashto

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the twenty-third volume of the "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" collection, on the subject of an analysis and interpretation of the idea of Mahdism in accordance with the view of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), has been translated and published in Pashto.

According to the author's belief, the Mahdism that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) introduce and promote is the most complete interpretation of the principle of Mahdism. He considers the main and fundamental difference between the AhlulBayt's (a.s.) view compared to the Mahdism presented by other Islamic sects to stem from the difference of thought regarding the belief in Imamate.

In his view, features such as the fact that the birth of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) took place secretly and covertly, that he attained the position of Imamate in childhood, and that the requirement of his occultation is his long life, are proven with the establishment of the principle of the Imamate of the twelve infallible Imams (a.s.).

In this research, he first addresses the issue of Mahdism from the perspective of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and seeks to prove that view, and then examines its results and, continuing, recounts the doctrinal value of the concept of Mahdism arising from the thought of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

The twenty-third volume of the "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" collection is the work of the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and was compiled with the efforts of Abdul Karim Al-Bahbahani. This work has been translated into Pashto with the efforts of Sarfaraz Ali Mahdi and published in 63 pages in an octavo format.

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