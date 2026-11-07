Free medical, counseling services provided by int’l charity foundation Muslim Doctors Without Borders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A free medical and counseling service camp was held by the international charity foundation Muslim Doctors Without Borders in Robat Karim County.

The medical and counseling service camp was held in Robat Karim County during Women's Health Week. In this camp, women covered by the county's charities received specialized medical and counseling services. This camp, with the cooperation of Iran University of Medical Sciences and the Health Deputy of Robat Karim County and with the efforts of the international charity foundation Muslim Doctors Without Borders, provided services in the building of the Sa'adatmandi Comprehensive Urban Health Center of this county in the specialties of obstetrics and gynecology, infertility, neurology, midwifery, nutrition, counseling, and vaccination.

Among the important points in this service provision was that the entire medical staff, including specialist physicians, nurses, and counseling psychologists, were among the women mujahids in this field, and its coincidence with the days of the martyrdom of the pure truthful one, Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.), and Women's Health Week.

It is worth noting that the international charity foundation has held free medical service camps in various countries in past years and has continuously, for several years, had a medical service procession on the Najaf to Karbala route during the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein.

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