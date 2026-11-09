Iran Army Navy: Oil tanker caught fire in eastern Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army’s Navy reported ton Sunday evening hat an oil tanker caught fire in the eastern Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine.

According to the Navy’s statement, the tanker was sailing in a restricted area before noon today while its identification systems were switched off. The vessel caught fire after striking a naval mine.

The Iranian Army’s Navy also announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed to vessels considered in violation of its regulations until all threats had been eliminated.

In a separate statement, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy reported that three tankers had struck naval mines and caught fire in the Strait on Sunday.

The Iranian armed forces have maintained control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz, requiring prior authorization and restricting safe passage to designated northern corridors.

Southern routes near Omani waters have been declared unauthorized and mined.

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