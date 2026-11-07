IRGC commander: US forces moved naval vessels more than 1,000 kilometers from Iran's borders

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the advisory group to the IRGC commander said US forces have moved their naval vessels and equipment more than 1,000 kilometers away from Iran’s borders during recent wars.

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said in remarks published on Friday that the US has imposed its harshest economic sanctions on Iran but has failed to make the Iranian people abandon their goals or give in to pressure.

He added that US officials have also openly admitted to Washington’s political defeats.

Rear Admiral Fadavi highlighted the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf and Iran’s naval capabilities, saying American forces have withdrawn their warships and other naval equipment more than 1,000 kilometers from Iran’s borders during recent conflicts.

Whenever they attempted to move closer, he added, Iran’s Armed Forces responded swiftly.

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