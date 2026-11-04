Saudi Attacks on Yemen Aim to Advance Israeli Agenda : Bahrain Opposition Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ibrahim Al-Aradi, head of the political office of Bahrain’s February 14 Coalition, has condemned Saudi attacks on Yemen’s Ras Isa port and civilian infrastructure, describing them as war crimes and accusing Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, of pursuing an Israeli agenda in the region.

Al-Aradi criticised the international community for failing to take effective action following the attacks, which he said had claimed the lives of innocent civilians. He accused international institutions responsible for protecting human rights and civilian populations of remaining silent in the face of the escalating violence.

Saudi operations are not confined to military targets but are also aimed at undermining Yemen’s internal security and social cohesion. He alleged that sectarian and political incitement, the mobilisation of mercenaries and attacks on civilians and vital resources are part of a broader strategy to advance Israeli interests in the region.

He said the Yemeni people had refused to abandon their position despite continued bombardment and a prolonged blockade, insisting on their right to resist what he described as aggression and demanding an end to the siege.

Al-Aradi questioned whether Saudi leaders believed that killings and massacres could force Yemenis to surrender, arguing that developments on the ground had demonstrated the population’s determination to maintain its position.

Ras Isa Attack Compared to Gaza

Al-Aradi described the attack on Ras Isa port as a repetition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies in Gaza. He alleged that the objective was to destroy infrastructure essential to civilian life.

He also criticised the European Union, NATO and the United States for what he called their silence, saying no serious international initiative had emerged to halt the attacks.

Referring to Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in Bahrain in 2011, Al-Aradi alleged that similar policies were now being pursued in Yemen.

Citing images of victims broadcast by Al-Masirah television, he claimed that attacks on residential areas had killed dozens of people, including children. He argued that the timing and nature of the attacks indicated their connection to a broader effort to implement an Israeli agenda.

Warning of a New Phase in the Conflict

Al-Aradi warned that the targeting of Ras Isa port could mark the beginning of a new phase in the conflict. He claimed that authorities in Sana'a possessed military capabilities and strategic options that had not yet been deployed.

He also alleged that attacks on vital resources had intensified after opposing forces failed to achieve their objectives.

The Bahraini opposition figure accused Saudi Arabia of using mercenaries to foment unrest within Yemen. He said the abduction of civilians and attacks on residential homes in Taiz and other areas could not be justified on military grounds.

Calls for International Protests

Al-Aradi accused international institutions of being influenced by Saudi financial and political pressure. He alleged that threats to withdraw financial assistance, bribery and political blackmail had discouraged some organisations from speaking openly about alleged violations in Yemen.

He also referred to certain religious institutions and scholars, including Al-Azhar, in his criticism of what he described as the lack of an effective response to the situation.

Calling for international solidarity, Al-Aradi urged Yemenis living in Britain to organise protests outside the Saudi Embassy in London. He also appealed to Yemenis and supporters of freedom in other countries to demonstrate outside Saudi diplomatic missions, document the attacks and use photographs and media coverage to raise international awareness.

He further blamed US influence for what he described as the United Nations’ inaction, alleging that the US State Department exerted influence over the UN and other international institutions. He also claimed that some countries were seeking to expand their influence within international organisations by promoting their candidates for key positions.

In his concluding remarks, Al-Aradi said that faith was not limited to prayer and fasting but also required speaking out against oppression and supporting those suffering from injustice.

Linking developments in Yemen, Bahrain, Lebanon and Gaza to a broader regional crisis, he argued that the objective of the ongoing actions was to weaken the will of nations.

He described Yemen’s resistance and sacrifices as an important step towards freedom and called on the international community and human rights organisations to adopt a serious position on the attacks against Yemen.

The allegations and assessments in this report are attributed to Ibrahim Al-Aradi. They have not been independently verified.