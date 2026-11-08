Anti-war activists, Iranians in Britain protest outside US Embassy in London

AhlulBayt News Agency: Anti-war activists, civil society campaigners and dozens of Iranians living in Britain gathered outside the US Embassy in London on Saturday to protest against Washington’s military threats and hostile policies towards Iran.

Demonstrators carrying Iranian flags condemned threats against the country and called for an immediate halt to military adventurism by the United States and Israel in the region.

Holding placards reading “Hands off Iran” and “No to war,” protesters urged the British government to step up efforts to restrain the White House’s hawkish policies.

The demonstration was organized by the Stop the War Coalition and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), with the participation of expatriate Iranians, outside the US Embassy in the Nine Elms area of London.

In its call for the rally, CND referred to a recent US attack on Iran’s Qeshm Island and fresh threats by President Donald Trump against Iran, saying the war pursued by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be stopped.

The anti-war organization also linked the Republican Party’s heavy losses in the US midterm elections to the consequences of the war against Iran and called on the British government to end its support for the conflict.

The demonstrators also urged British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to explicitly rule out the use of UK military bases, including Fairford and Diego Garcia, for any further attacks on Iran.

On Wednesday, the British premier said the Republican Party’s defeat in the US congressional midterm elections had created a fresh opportunity to end the war against Iran, stressing the need to reduce tensions in West Asia.

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