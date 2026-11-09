Nearly 90,000 sign UK petition demanding inquiry into government’s role in Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 90,000 people have signed a petition demanding a public inquiry into the UK government’s role in the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The petition was launched late last month by Britain's Your Party chief Jennifer Forbes and is backed by former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It calls for scrutiny of British involvement, including arms supplies, surveillance aircraft and the use of Royal Air Force bases.

The enquiry would have the power to question ministers and officials over their decisions.

Approaching the 100,000 mark will make it eligible for a debate in Parliament.

"We will reach 100,000. [Prime Minister Andy] Burnham has had 110 days to name Israel’s genocide of Gaza. He refused, then blocked an enquiry into Britain’s role. We never needed his permission. Palestinians deserve the truth. We will outlast his silence," Your Party wrote on X.

Burnham’s government has rejected the call backed by Corbyn for the inquiry into the UK's role in the Israeli regime's genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Number 10 claimed that an investigation is unnecessary due to the “extensive mechanisms already available for parliamentary accountability and oversight.”

The recent development comes as last month Britain's Green Party voted to classify Zionism as a form of ‌racism, a move that angered British Jews and the Israeli regime.

The Greens said they regarded Zionism as "an ethnonationalist political project" and repeated their call for Britain's Labour government to end all arms trade with the Israeli regime.

More than 74,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli genocide in Gaza that followed the October 7, 2023, operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas.

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